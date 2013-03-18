Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats to more subscribers)
SINGAPORE, March 18 March 18 SingTel Optus Pty Ltd : * Says conducts strategic review of optus satellite business in Australia and New Zealand * Says has appointed financial advisors, will make an appropriate announcement in the event of any material development * To see statement (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)