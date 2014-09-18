FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Germanys Singulus issued a profit warning on Thursday, saying demand for its Blu-ray disc production machines would fall short of expectations and order intake in its solar division was delayed.

"Accordingly the Executive Board expects the losses incurred in the first half of the business year 2014 to expand further," the company said in a statement. A restructuring programme will be installed, it said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Dominic Evans)