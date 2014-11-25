Nov 25 Sinnerschrader AG :

* Provisional figures for 2013/2014 confirmed: revenue of 48.6 million euros and EBITA of 3.1 million euros

* Revenue of more than 51 million euros and EBITA of 3.5-4.0 million euros forecast for FY 2014/2015

* Dividend proposal of 0.12 euros per share decided