Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 Sinnerschrader AG :
* Provisional figures for 2013/2014 confirmed: revenue of 48.6 million euros and EBITA of 3.1 million euros
* Revenue of more than 51 million euros and EBITA of 3.5-4.0 million euros forecast for FY 2014/2015
* Dividend proposal of 0.12 euros per share decided Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)