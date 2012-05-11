(Resends without changes to add appropriate codes)
By Christopher Langner
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - China saw its first-ever corporate
credit default swap auction on Wednesday, but don't expect it to
become a commonplace event nor will the payout of credit
protection on the troubled Chinese timber company Sino-Forest
herald an increase in CDS hedging.
Firstly, the region has relatively little CDS outstanding
and those contracts are mostly on sovereign and high-grade
companies.
"The market is just not mature enough yet," said one
portfolio manager for a large asset-management company in Hong
Kong.
Most dollar bonds in Asia are Reg S only, and heavily owned
and traded by private banking accounts which rarely hedge with
CDS.
And those that do hedge their corporate bets usually do so
by buying CDS on the sovereign: the net notional outstanding on
the six most-traded sovereign CDS in Asia grew 18% in the past
year.
"Even in 2006 and 2007, when CDS hedging was big in Europe
and the US, there was very little of it in Asia," said a fund
manager based in Hong Kong.
NOT THE BEST CHOICE
The market's immaturity leaves investors without appropriate
options to offset losses when the market goes south, however.
And hedging with sovereign CDS sometimes could be very dangerous
if the macro conditions differ from the company's own dynamics.
A hypothetical trade illustrates the danger. If holders of
the bonds of widely-traded Chinese property giant Longfor, for
example, hedged their exposure with China CDS, they would have
gotten badly burned last year.
Longfor 2016s, dropped from 84 to 70 between September 30
and October 5 last year, amid the European debt crisis and
governance fears unleashed by the troubles at Sino-Forest.
It was a 16.6% price loss for bondholders that week alone.
However, it could have been a lot worse if they had attempted to
hedge exposure with China's five-year CDS. The contract went
from 195bp to 164bp in the same period.
Meanwhile, if instead of investing in Longfor, an account
had chosen Country Garden for which CDS actually exists - even
if highly illiquid, it would have been able to book a handsome
profit by hedging its exposure with the credit derivative.
Ideally, investors would like to always have the ability to
offset potential losses on debt holdings so well. But that
rarely is the case in Asia.
As for Sino-Forest, the auction was fairly uneventful. CDS
payouts were broadly in line with the final bonds price at 29
cents on the dollar. The 12 participating dealers in the CDS
auction run by Creditex and Markit set an initial market
midpoint of 28.625. The net open interest to sell off US$36.05m
in physical requests then pushed up the final settlement price
marginally.
Yet, in spite of the small size of the auction, it was a
good reminder that it is always good to have recourse to the
insurance on CDS.
And with a few of the high-yield companies from China
heading down restructuring lane, it would be nice to have that
possibility on the table. That may still be far away, though.
(Reporting by Christopher Langner; editing by Marc Carnegie,
Alex Chambers)