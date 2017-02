TORONTO, March 30 An Ontario court has granted Sino-Forest Corp protection from its creditors and has approved an agreement with some of its noteholders to start the process of selling the embattled Chinese forestry company.

The agreement would allow for the Toronto-listed company's sale to a third party, or if no buyer emerges, a restructuring that would let noteholders buy nearly all of its assets. (Reporting by Allison Martell, writing by Jennifer Kwan)