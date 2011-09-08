HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - The Sino-Forest Corp.
debacle has given investors a harsh lesson about the true risk
profile of certain Chinese high-yield companies whose bonds are
more akin to equity than fixed income - and should offer similar
returns.
Some observers suggest more assets should be secured in the
bond issuing holding company in certain sectors, such as
resources, where it is difficult to determine the value of the
onshore assets held in the operating subsidiary.
And even where the value of the assets may be calculated
with a fair degree of certainty, offshore lenders will continue
to face hurdles in enforcing claims and that additional risk is
not adequately compensated in some cases.
Chinese corporate borrowers rushed to global markets in
droves this year taking advantage of low interest rates and
rapacious investor appetite for exposure to the world's fastest
growing major economy.
Flush liquidity conditions has also allowed a host of
low-rated companies with short operating histories to tap the
market at low coupons. But now, investors may be less welcoming.
"It is difficult to enforce a civil judgment against a
Chinese party," said Shanghai-based Michael Vella, litigation
partner at international law firm Jones Day.
"There is no treaty between several countries and China for
the enforcement of civil judgments. So if a Chinese company
decides not to honour a judgment against it, it is near
impossible for foreigners to collect, unless, of course, the
company has assets abroad that can be reached."
Although the company has not yet defaulted on its debt
obligations, its bonds due in 2014 and 2017 have fallen below 30
cents on the dollar, which reflects the offshore assets of the
company.
The price understandably takes little account of a valuation
of $3.5 billion of timber holdings given that many analysts say
it is inaccurate.
More relevant is the $612 million of overseas cash balance
Sino-Forest reported in its second quarter earnings. Well short
of the $1.8 billion it owes bond holders and falling, meaning
hopes that one third of principal will be recovered could be
optimistic.
"In any of these China high yield distress situations, the
analysis of a recovery rate in case of default depends
on recovery based on offshore assets and cash," said Neeraj
Seth, who helps manage BlackRock's USD1.1trn in global
fixed-income assets as head of Asian credit.
TIMBER!
"Any recovery from onshore assets would depend on the
onshore assets versus local debt and the willingness of the
promoter."
Investors say they will demand higher premiums from
companies and sectors with less transparency.
"Investors will also start putting more covenants around the
terms of the issue," said a senior credit analyst at a HK-based
fund management house.
"For example, in the case of companies with offshore
businesses investors may ask the company to direct cash into
special accounts. It prevents them from sending money back
onshore. However, it's not easy to innovate structures in case
of companies with onshore focused businesses," he said
Investment bankers and analysts say it would be difficult to
change the practice of raising funds via holding companies.
"The lack of security in these structures has always been an
issue. These structures tend to reflect what the markets allow
borrowers to get away with," said a debt capital market banker.
He said that as a result of the Sino-Forest fiasco, dollar
bond prices of Chinese industrial companies had fallen to
reflect the risk of structural subordination relative to onshore
lenders.
West China Cement bonds due 2016 are now trading at a yield
of over 10%, Texhong Textiles bonds due 2016 are yielding 12.8%
and the yield on China Automation bonds due in 2016 is 13.8%.
All three issuers had sold bonds earlier this year with sub 8%
coupons.
"This was structurally flawed from the beginning but the
market accepts it and so issuers are taking advantage of it,"
said Tom Jones, managing director and co-head of Asia for
restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal.
"Even if an investor gets his money back at par on maturity
of these bonds, they are not being paid appropriately for the
risk that is taken. On a risk adjusted basis, the bond holders
are taking more equity-like risk given the structure of these
bonds and the difficulty in enforcing collateral claims. You
should get paid more - say high teens type of returns - or get
better protection, because on a spectrum of risk it is somewhere
between secured debt and equity."
Investors also agree that there is a limit to the changes
that can be made on structures and that for certain borrowers
higher yields are therefore inevitable.
"It will be more about changes in perceptions about price
than in the structure. If a country's legal system does not
provide you with creditor protection, then you won't get far
even by putting a lot of things on the documents. The price has
to reflect the risk correctly e.g. mid-sized developers are
trading around the 15-20%, as they start to look more like
quasi-equity risks," said BlackRock's Seth.
(Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters)