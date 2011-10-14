* "Purported shareholder" wants legal action by company
* Chinese forestry company asks panel to consider request
* Independent panel is investigating fraud allegations
TORONTO, Oct 14 Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO said
on Friday it would ask the independent panel investigating
fraud allegations against it to consider a request that it take
legal action against some employees.
The Chinese forestry company, which came under fire after a
short-seller said it misrepresented its assets, said the
request came from what it described as a "purported
shareholder."
"The request indicated that, if the company does not agree
to commence legal proceedings as demanded, the purported
shareholder may seek court approval to commence such
proceedings in the name of the Company," the release said.
The company did not name the employees, but said they are
subject to the Ontario Securities Commission's August
cease-trade order.
That order made specific allegations against then-Chief
Executive Officer Allen Chan, who resigned within days. It also
named several other officers that had been suspended by the
company.
Sino-Forest's shares collapsed in June, after short seller
Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused the
Toronto-listed company of fraud.
