BRIEF-Uniti Group says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock for about $450 mln
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
Jan 25 Sino Great Wall Co., Ltd. :
* Says co signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with Sinopharm Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. on Jan. 22, to jointly build a customer resources sharing platform
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/2433
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders was $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: