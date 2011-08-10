TAIPEI Aug 10 Taiwanese solar wafer maker
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc said on Wednesday
that it will buy the wafer unit of Japan's Covalent Materials
for $451 million to boost efficiency.
Covalent Materials used to be a subsidiary of Toshiba Corp
called Toshiba Ceramics. Its wafer unit is the world's
sixth-largest wafer maker.
The acquisition plan is subjected to regulatory approval and
is expected to be completed by the end of 2011.
Sino American shares ended limit-up on Wednesday before the
announcement, beating the main index's 3.25 percent
gain.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)