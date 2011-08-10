TAIPEI Aug 10 Taiwanese solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products Inc said on Wednesday that it will buy the wafer unit of Japan's Covalent Materials for $451 million to boost efficiency.

Covalent Materials used to be a subsidiary of Toshiba Corp called Toshiba Ceramics. Its wafer unit is the world's sixth-largest wafer maker.

The acquisition plan is subjected to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by the end of 2011.

Sino American shares ended limit-up on Wednesday before the announcement, beating the main index's 3.25 percent gain. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)