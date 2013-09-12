HONG KONG, Sept 12 Trading in shares of Chinese
medicine maker Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd was
suspended on Thursday, pending a statement, according to data
from the Hong Kong stock exchange.
No further details were immediately available.
Officials from the company were not immediately available
for comment.
The stock plunged as much as 24.9 percent to HK$4.28 on
Thursday morning, their lowest since February 27. The shares
were down 16.5 percent prior to the suspension.
That was compared to a 0.24 percent gain in the benchmark
Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)