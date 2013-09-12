By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, Sept 12 Chinese drug company Sino
Biopharmaceutical Ltd has set up a team to investigate
allegations broadcast on state television that its
majority-owned subsidiary had paid for illegal overseas trips
for doctors, it said on Thursday.
Regional sales teams at Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical
Group Co Ltd, 60 percent owned by Sino Biopharmaceutical, had
paid for doctors to travel to Thailand and Taiwan, which could
be considered illegal bribes, China Central Television (CCTV)
reported late on Wednesday.
The Hong Kong-listed company is the second Chinese firm to
come under the spotlight this week, underlining that domestic
companies are not immune to a recently launched drive against
corruption in the sector.
Privately held Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals said separately on
Wednesday it was investigating allegations it spent about 800
million yuan ($130.75 million) to bribe doctors to promote the
firm's drugs over five years.
Cao Xiwen, the chairman's secretary at Sino
Biopharmaceutical, told Reuters by telephone the company had
sent a team to investigate the allegations, but there was no
conclusion yet. He said the problem was confined to the
Jiangsu-based subsidiary.
"We are sending a team down the look into the situation ...
When they clarify the problem locally, we will have a better
idea at head office in Beijing," he said.
Sino Biopharmaceutical had a turnover of HK$4,751.81 million
($612.75 million) in the six months to June this year, up about
35 percent against the same period in 2012, according to a
filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Sino Biopharmaceutical shares plunged nearly 25 percent to a
half-year low before trading was suspended around midday with
the shares down more than 16 percent. Deutsche Bank said in a
note the firm's management had lowered growth estimates for the
second half of the year because of the CCTV report.
LOW SALARIES, WHISTLEBLOWERS
A series of recent media exposes has coincided with several
investigations into the pharmaceutical sector, spanning alleged
corruption to how drugs are priced.
The most high-profile investigation into corruption in the
pharmaceutical sector in China involves British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline.
Police have detained four Chinese executives from GSK over
allegations it funneled up to 3 billion yuan to travel agencies
to facilitate bribes to doctors to boost the sale of its
medicines. GSK has said some of its senior Chinese executives
appear to have broken the law.
Corruption in China's pharmaceutical industry is widespread,
fueled in part by low base salaries for doctors at the country's
13,500 public hospitals.
A number of whistleblowers have made a beeline for China's
21st Century Business Herald newspaper over the last months.
Last month, U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said it
was "deeply concerned" after the newspaper quoted an
unidentified whistleblower saying it spent more than 30 million
yuan to bribe doctors in China.
The paper also quoted whistleblowers in August as saying
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG and French company Sanofi
SA had paid bribes to doctors to boost drug sales.