BRIEF-Neovacs FY operating loss widens to 17.3 million euros
* FY revenue 0.4 million euros versus 1.2 million euros ($1.29 million) year ago
Jan 23 Sinocare Inc
* Says signs contracts to sell blood glucose monitoring products to Tecnosuma International for Cuba and Venezuela markets
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise up to 30 percent y/y at 165.3-214.9 million yuan ($26.54-34.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yAYLtg; bit.ly/1GFZyil
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Merrimack stockholders approve sale of Onivyde and generic version of Doxil to Ipsen for up to $1.025 billion