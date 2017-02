SHANGHAI Nov 10 China's Sinochem Corp plans to raise up to 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) via an initial public offering in Shanghai, it said in a filing posted on the environment ministry's website on Thursday.

The firm, which has businesses ranging from oil exploration to chemicals to property, will use the proceeds to fund a refinery project, it said. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)