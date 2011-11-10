* To use proceeds to fund refinery project in Quanzhou
* Needs approval from environment ministry, sec regulator
* Marks further revival of big Chinese IPOs
* Mainland China IPOs dominated by small deals so far this yr
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Nov 10 China's Sinochem Corp plans to
raise up to 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) via an initial public
offering in Shanghai, in what would easily be the biggest IPO in
the mainland market in the past year.
The firm, which has businesses ranging from oil exploration
to chemicals to property, will use the proceeds to fund a
refinery project in Quanzhou, it said in a filing posted on the
environment ministry's website on Thursday.
In July, Sinochem obtained approval from the environmental
watchdog for the 240,000 barrel-per-day plant in the
southeastern province of Fujian.
Sinochem plans to sell up to 26.5 billion new shares, or 40
percent of its enlarged capital, to raise 20-35 billion yuan
through the IPO, it said.
Companies with operations that impact the environment, such
as miners and oil refinery operators, first need to obtain
clearance from the environment ministry before seeking approval
from the securities regulator for IPOs, a process that could
take months.
Analysts said it was too early to tell how the Sinochem deal
would fare, given the uncertain timeframe, though some think
demand may not be so strong.
"Compared with more upstream-focused firms such as
PetroChina and Sinopec, it doesn't have the
same gas resource advantage," said Ao Chao Wang, at UOB Kay Hian
in Shanghai.
"The market may not get very excited about a listing.
Additionally the market demand is not that strong at the
moment."
Sinochem Corp was established in 2009 as the result of a
group restructuring of Sinochem Group, which owns four listed
units including Sinochem International Corp,
Sinofert Holdings Ltd, Franshion Properties (China)
Ltd and Far East Horizon Ltd.
"The stock market is suffering from a shortage of liquidity,
mainly due to pessimism toward the real estate market and the
broader economy. Unless investors see concrete evidence of
monetary easing, the current rebound is not sustainable."
The benchmark Shanghai stock index has recovered 7.5
percent after hitting a one-and-a-half-year low on Oct. 21, but
it is still down 11.7 percent so far this year.
($1 = 6.340 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing by
Will Waterman)