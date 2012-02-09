BEIJING Feb 9 China's Sinochem Corp
aims to nearly quadruple its overseas oil and gas
output to 300,000 barrels oil equivalent per day by 2020,
building three production hubs in Colombia, Brazil and the
Middle East, company sources said.
The plan will require billions of dollars in investment from
the state-run company that is largely a trader of oil and
fertiliser, and a property developer.
Sinochem, which posted a record net profit of about 13
billion yuan ($2.06 billion) for last year, said last November
that it planned to raise up to $5.5 billion from an initial
public offering in Shanghai.
In January, Sinochem agreed to acquire Total SA's
stakes in several oil pipelines and a small oilfield in
Colombia.
The company did not disclose the value of the deal, which
adds to its $878 million purchase in 2009 of then London-listed
Emerald Energy, which operates in the South American nation and
provides infrastructure to devlop blocks.
Sinochem has long aspired to become an integrated company
with upstream oil and gas assets, refineries and petrol
stations, joining the same league as oil giants such as
PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .
The company's plan to build its first fully-owned oil
refinery in China's Fujian province -- the $4.6 billion,
240,000-bpd Quanzhou plant -- is awaiting central government
approval that is taking longer than expected.
"One of the reasons for the slow regulatory approval is that
the government believes we don't have sufficient resources to
back up the refinery. That's why we want to accelerate upstream
investment," said a company official.
Sinochem wants to pump 100,000 barrels oil equivalent per
day (boepd) by 2020 from each of the three key points of
operation -- Colombia, Brazil and Middle East, the latter in
Syria and Yemen and the United Arab Emirates.
For now, it produces just under 80,000 boepd nearly a decade
after it launching its upstream business.
Sinochem said operations in Colombia had been curbed by a
lack of infrastructure to ship the oil out of the jungles in
which it operates, pumping about 5,000 bpd oil, far below its
eventual target of more than 30,000 bpd.
The sources said that was the reason behind the January deal
to buy Total's pipelines stakes.
In Brazil, Sinochem agreed last month to buy a 10 percent
stake in five offshore oil blocks in the Espirito Santo basin
from London-based Perenco, a deal that extends Sinochem's reach
offshore Brazil after its $3 billion acquisition in 2010 of some
of Statoil ASA's deepsea assets in Peregrino.
