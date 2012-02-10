* Current output 80,000 boepd
* Brazil, Colombia, Mideast key operation points
* Planning $5.5 bln Shanghai IPO, $4.6 bn Quanzhou refinery
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's Sinochem Corp
aims to nearly quadruple its overseas oil and gas
output to 300,000 barrels oil equivalent per day by 2020,
building three production hubs in Colombia, Brazil and the
Middle East, company sources said.
The plan will require billions of dollars in
investment and may prove a tough task for the state-run company
that is largely a trader of oil and fertiliser and a property
developer. Its oil and gas assets are dwarfed by "big oil" firms
such as Sinopec Corp, PetroChina and CNOOC
Ltd.
Though the target means a big leap in Sinochem's upstream
portfolio, 300,000 bpd is equivalent to just 3 percent of
China's total oil use.
Sinochem, which posted a record net profit of more than 10
billion yuan ($1.6 billion) for last year, said last November
it planned to raise up to $5.5 billion from an initial public
offering in Shanghai.
In January, Sinochem agreed to acquire Total SA's
stakes in several oil pipelines and a small oilfield in
Colombia.
The company did not disclose the value of the deal, which
adds to its $878 million purchase in 2009 of then London-listed
Emerald Energy, which operates in the South American nation and
provides infrastructure to develop blocks.
Sinochem has long aspired to become an integrated company
with upstream oil and gas assets, refineries and petrol
stations, joining the same league as oil giants such as
PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .
The company's plan to build its first fully-owned oil
refinery in China's Fujian province -- the $4.6 billion,
240,000-bpd Quanzhou plant -- is awaiting central government
approval that is taking longer than expected.
"One of the reasons for the slow regulatory approval is that
the government believes we don't have sufficient resources to
back up the refinery. That's why we want to accelerate upstream
investment," said a company official.
Sinochem wants to pump 100,000 barrels oil equivalent per
day (boepd) by 2020 from each of the three key points of
operation -- Colombia, Brazil and the Middle East, the latter in
Syria, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates.
For now, it produces just under 80,000 boepd nearly a decade
after it launched its upstream business.
Some industry insiders were skeptical about Sinochem's
ambition, especially after it brought on board in 2010 a new
upstream chief, Li Pilong, a former Sinopec oilman with limited
international exposure.
"That (target) is only a blueprint. Li's acquisition
strategy appears to be pro-exploration rather than production.
That can be very risky to Sinochem, which does not have such
rich financial resources as the big oil firms," said a
Beijing-based oil executive who wanted anonymity to avoid
repercussions.
Sinochem sources said operations in Colombia had been curbed
by a lack of infrastructure to ship the oil out of the jungles
where it operates, pumping about 5,000 bpd of oil, far below its
eventual target of more than 30,000 bpd.
The sources said that was the reason behind the January deal
to buy Total's pipeline stakes.
In Brazil, Sinochem agreed last month to buy a 10 percent
stake in five offshore oil blocks in the Espirito Santo basin
from London-based Perenco, a deal that extends Sinochem's reach
offshore Brazil after its $3 billion acquisition in 2010 of some
of Statoil ASA's deepsea assets in Peregrino.
Last year, Sinochem recorded a 30-percent rise in annual
turnover of more than 400 billion yuan ($63 billion) and its net
profit jumped 40 percent to top 10 billion yuan, company media
officials said.
The net profit is roughly one-eighth of Sinopec
Group, parent of Sinopec Corp, which posted a net profit of 79.9
billion yuan last year.
