BEIJING, March 13 China's Sinochem Group
has signed a tentative pact with the local government in
southeastern Fujian province to build a $948-million oil storage
site with a capacity of 3.8 million cubic metres, or 27 million
barrels, the state-run firm said.
The project in Zhangzhou, which also includes an oil port,
will be used to service petrochemical firms in the Gulei
Economic Development Zone, Sinochem said on its website
(www.sinochem.com).
The project was estimated to cost 6 billion yuan ($948.39
million), the Fujian newspaper Hai Xia Dao Bao reported.
The storage would include tanks for crude oil, oil products
and chemicals but most of it would be devoted to crude oil,
according to a company official.
It was not immediately clear when the parties would seek
central government approvals before construction. Big projects
have to go through lengthy approval procedures in China.
A cluster of petrochemical projects, including a 100-billion
yuan petrochemical complex by China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
(Sinopec Corp) and a 38-billion-yuan ethylene cracker
by PetroChina, have also been planned in the region,
the newspaper reported.
The local government aimed to start a 13.7-billion-yuan
paraxylene plant in June, it quoted a government official as
saying.
Local government officials are often eager to attract
investments from big state firms or foreign enterprises to raise
economic output, which is one of the key ways to boost their
chances of promotion in the government hierarchy.
($1=6.3265 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)