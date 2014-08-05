Aug 5 Sinodata Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Tianjin-based technology firm for 798 million yuan (129.33 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise up to 266 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pAv4CR; bit.ly/1s7RcrK

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1705 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)