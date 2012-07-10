TORONTO, July 10 Sino-Forest Corp
said on Tuesday it terminated a proposed asset sale, in favor of
a plan that calls for the company's creditors acquire all of its
forestry assets.
The China-focused forestry company's shares plummeted in
June 2011 after a short-seller accused it of exaggerating the
size of its forestry assets. The company, whose stock has since
been de-listed by the Toronto Stock Exchange, was granted
protection from creditors by a Canadian court in March.
At the time, the company said it would attempt to sell its
assets. In the event a credible buyer did not emerge, however,
the company's restructuring plan would let noteholders acquire
nearly all of its assets.
In a statement late on Tuesday, Sino-Forest said it would
transfer all its assets, other than certain excluded assets, to
a newly formed entity owned and controlled by its creditors, as
part of a full and final settlement of all creditor claims
against the company.
