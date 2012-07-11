(Repeats with no changes)
* Sino-Forest says has terminated its assets sales process
* Says to now transfer most of its assets to its creditors
* Company still battling fraud charges; shareholder lawsuits
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 10 Sino-Forest Corp
said on Tuesday it terminated a proposed asset sale, in favor of
a plan that will result in the company's creditors acquiring all
of its forestry assets.
The Chinese forestry company's shares plummeted in June 2011
after a short-seller accused it of exaggerating the size of its
forestry assets.
The company's stock has since been de-listed by the Toronto
Stock Exchange and one of Canada's main securities regulators -
the Ontario Securities Commission, recently charged the company
and some of its former executives with fraud.
Sino-Forest was granted protection from creditors by a
Canadian court in March. At the time, the company said it would
attempt to sell its assets. If a credible buyer did not emerge,
however, the company's restructuring plan would let noteholders
acquire nearly all of its assets.
In a statement late on Tuesday, the company said the
court-appointed monitor and its main advisors determined that
none of the bids submitted for its assets constituted "qualified
bids," as defined under the rules of its sales process.
Sino-Forest said it would now transfer all its assets, other
than certain excluded assets, to a newly formed entity owned and
controlled by its creditors, as a full and final settlement of
all creditor claims against the company. Sino-Forest did not
provide any further detail on the restructuring transaction.
The company was the most prominent of a series of North
American-listed companies with Chinese operations to come under
suspicion in the last year for faulty accounting or disclosure
practices. The scandals have hurt investor confidence and led to
sharp declines in the valuations of numerous Chinese companies
listed in the United States and Canada.
In addition to the OSC charges, Sino-Forest is also battling
potential class action lawsuits filed by its shareholders.
In May, the OSC charged Sino-Forest's founder, Allen Chan,
along with former executives Albert Ip, Alfred Hung, George Ho
and Simon Yeung, with fraud. It also said Sino's former chief
financial officer, David Horsley, failed to comply with Ontario
securities law and acted contrary to the public interest.
"Sino-Forest falsified the evidence of ownership for the
vast majority of its timber holdings by engaging in a deceitful
documentation process," the regulator said in its statement of
allegations.
It has also accused the company of hiding weaknesses in its
internal controls and of dishonestly concealing its control over
suppliers and intermediaries that it did business with.
The OSC initiated a review of Sino-Forest last year after
short-seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused the
company of exaggerating its assets. Law enforcement officials,
such as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, are also still
probing the company.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Ed
Davies)