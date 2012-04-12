TORONTO, April 12 Sino-Forest Corp has
asked a Canadian court to extend creditor protection granted to
the Chinese forestry company last month until July 9, saying it
would create certainty for potential buyers considering a bid
for its assets.
The Ontario Superior Court's current order of protection
under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act expires
April 29. The company, accused of fraudulently exaggerating its
assets, said the allegations had paralyzed its business.
Sino-Forest's Toronto-listed shares tanked last June after a
short-seller made allegations against it. The company is now
battling multiple lawsuits, on top of investigations from
regulators and law enforcement authorities.
In filing made to the court on Thursday, Sino-Forest said it
started the process of putting its assets up for sale.
Chief Executive Judson Martin told the court Sino's
stakeholders and business partners in China have taken a
favorable view of its restructuring plan.
"Sino Forest's employees appear to have embraced this
restructuring as a solution that will provide a future for
Sino-Forest companies," said Martin in an affidavit, adding that
no loans have been called by any of the company's Chinese
lenders.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)