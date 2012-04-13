TORONTO, April 13 A Canadian court on Friday
extended a creditor protection order for Sino-Forest Corp
by five weeks to June 1, giving the embattled Chinese
forestry company more time to sell its assets.
Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court
declined the Toronto-listed company's request for an extension
until July 9 but agreed to leave the order in place for about a
month beyond the initial April 29 expiry.
Sino, accused of fraudulently exaggerating the size of its
forestry assets, says the allegations against it have paralyzed
its business.
"I am satisfied that the applicant is working in good
faith," said Morawetz, adding that the court would consider a
further extension after it weighs other motions, including those
in a related shareholder lawsuit.
Sino-Forest's shares tumbled last June after short-seller
Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused it of swindling
investors. Sino is now battling multiple lawsuits, on top of
investigations from regulators and law enforcement authorities.
The company's stock, which has been halted by regulators for
months, is now being delisted by the Toronto Stock Exchange in
the wake of the bankruptcy protection proceedings.
As part of a move to extract value for creditors, Sino plans
to raise cash by selling its largely Chinese forestry assets.
Sino's lawyers said in court the company had started putting
its assets up for sale and that the extension of the stay period
would provide stability to Sino-Forest's business while it works
through the sale process.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha)