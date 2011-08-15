* Needs more time to complete review of fraud allegations

* Non-cash gain boosts second-quarter results (Adds details on review, results; In U.S. dollars, unless noted)

TORONTO Aug 15 Embattled Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest TRE.TO said on Monday its second-quarter profit more than doubled on a one-time gain and its shares rose 6.9 percent in early trading.

The company, its market value slashed after short-seller Carson Block accused it of fraud, also said an internal review of the allegations will now only be complete by the end of this year. The review was originally expected by mid-September.

Sino-Forest offered no quarterly conference call, and said its independent board members would provide no further comments until they complete their review.

"The independent committee believes it would be premature to provide any further updates, due to the breadth and generality of many of the allegations and their interrelated natures," Sino-Forest said in a statement.

It said it would share a summary of final report once it is ready and announce all actions to be taken as a result of any recommendations from the independent committee.

Q2 RESULTS

Sino-Forest said its second-quarter results included a non-cash gain of about $469.5 million to account for the fair value of financial instruments.

That gain meant net income in the period to June 30 rose to $447.1 million, or $1.64 a share, up from a year-ago profit of $199 million, or $199 million, or 77 cents a share and exceeding the quarterly revenue of $317.4 million.

Excluding the non-cash gain the company reported a loss of $9.8 million. That compared with an adjusted year-ago profit of $60.8 million.

Quarterly revenue was up 6 percent.

Sino-Forest shares rose 6.9 percent to C$7.11. The shares are down more than 60 percent since Block's Muddy Waters firm released its report on Sino-Forest in June 2. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Janet Guttsman)