(In Aug. 15 story, corrects to remove reference to year 2012
in paragraph 23)
* Needs more time to complete review of fraud allegations
* Non-cash gain boosts second-quarter results
* To repay $87.7 million in senior notes Aug. 17
* Shares end down 8.4 pct on TSX
By Euan Rocha
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Aug 15 Chinese forestry firm
Sino-Forest TRE.TO said the results of an internal review of
fraud allegations had been delayed until the end of this year,
sending its shares tumbling more than 8 percent.
Sino-Forest said its independent board members would make
no further comments until they completed the review, originally
expected by mid-September.
"The independent committee believes it would be premature
to provide any further updates, due to the breadth and
generality of many of the allegations and their interrelated
natures," Sino-Forest said in a statement on Monday.
The company, its market value slashed after short-seller
Carson Block of the Muddy Waters research firm accused it of
fraud, also posted a more than doubling of its second-quarter
profit, thanks largely to a non-cash one-time gain.
"It's a matter of trust and it's a matter of transparency,"
said Ben Kwong, chief operating officer of KGI Asia Ltd in Hong
Kong.
"It's the responsibility of management to fulfill what
investors need. Failure to do so means further dampening
investor confidence in the company."
Sino-Forest, which offered no quarterly conference call,
said it would share a summary of the final report once it was
ready and announce all actions to be taken as a result of any
recommendations.
The committee gave its first interim report to the
company's board on Aug. 11 and is expected to provide a further
update in the next six to eight weeks, Sino-Forest said. The
review is taking longer because of the decentralization of data
necessary for the completion of the review, it added.
Q2 RESULTS
Sino-Forest said its second-quarter results included a
non-cash gain of about $469.5 million to account for the fair
value of financial instruments.
That gain meant net income in the period to June 30 rose to
$447.1 million, or $1.64 a share, up from a year-ago profit of
$199 million, or 77 cents a share.
Excluding the non-cash gain, the company reported a loss of
$9.8 million. That compared with an adjusted year-ago profit of
$60.8 million.
Quarterly revenue was up 6 percent at $317.4 million.
In a note to clients, BMO Capital Markets analyst Stephen
Atkinson said the results were hurt by charges related to the
internal investigation and weaker profit margins.
Sino-Forest has retained law firms in Canada, Hong Kong and
in mainland China to work with the independent committee. It
has also hired accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to assist
with the review. The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is
also investigating the matter.
"Our company has been significantly impacted by the
allegations made by Muddy Waters and the second quarter of 2011
was further impacted by management's focus on dealing with the
allegations," Chief Executive Allen Chan said in a statement.
"We expect this will continue to be the case as the
independent committee's review and the investigation of the OSC
proceed. However, we believe that we will be able to overcome
this difficult situation in due course," he added.
The company also noted that the Chinese government's recent
moves to raise interest rates had affected the Chinese housing
market and resulted in the easing of log prices. Sino-Forest
said it expects prices to recover in the latter part of 2011,
or in the first quarter of 2012.
Sino-Forest shares closed down 8.4 percent at C$6.87 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, after rising as high as C$7.38 earlier
in the session. The shares are down more than 60 percent since
the beginning of June, when Muddy Waters released its report on
Sino-Forest.
The shares, which plunged as low as C$1.29 in mid-June,
have pared some of their losses as large fund managers such as
Singapore-based Mandolin Fund and Boston-based Wellington
Management Co decided to buy in. [ID:nN1E7740BO]
DEBT REPAYMENT
The company said it plans to repay $87.7 million in senior
notes that come due shortly. The 2011 notes, listed on the
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd, will be canceled and
de-listed after the repayment.
Sino-Forest plans to repay both the outstanding balance on
the 9.125 percent guaranteed senior notes due 2011, along with
accrued interest on Aug. 17.
According to its annual Information form for the year-ended
Dec. 31, 2010, Sino-Forest had outstanding short- and long-term
debt of about $2.07 billion.
Beyond the $87.7 million being repaid later this month,
Sino-Forest has no further long-term debt due this year. It
does have roughly $345 million in long-term debt that comes due
in 2013, along with another $424.5 million that matures over
2014 and 2015, according to the company's 2010 annual report.
Sino-Forest has about $590 million in bank indebtedness,
accounts payable and interest obligations that also need to get
paid through the course of 2011, according to its 2010 annual
report. As of Dec. 31, 2010, the company was holding cash and
cash equivalents of about $1.22 billion.
In its statement on Monday, the company said its cash and
cash equivalents stood at $899 million as of June 30.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; editing by
Janet Guttsman, Rob Wilson and Lincoln Feast)