TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's top securities
regulator said on Thursday that it is altering the cease trade
order on shares of Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest
TRE.TO, in a move to allow holders of put contracts to close
out their positions.
The Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corp had petitioned the
Ontario Securities Commission to partially lift its cease trade
order on shares of the company, whose stock has been halted by
the regulator until Jan. 25, pending the completion of
investigations into fraud allegations.
Many investors who bought into Sino-Forest TRE.TO in
recent months also bought put options to protect themselves in
the event the allegations against the company proved to have
merit.
The CDCC, which acts as the central clearing counterparty
for exchange-traded derivative products in Canada, argued that
the cease trade was penalizing shareholders, who had bought the
put contracts as an insurance against an unfavorable outcome in
the investigations.
