By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Aug 31 Two Canadian law firms served a
statement of claim against Chinese-Canadian forestry company
Sino-Forest TRE.TO on Wednesday, adding to the pressure on
the company as it defends itself against allegations of fraud.
Koskie Minsky LLP and Siskinds LLP said they had filed a
claim that alleges wrongdoing by Sino-Forest, once the biggest
forestry company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and by several
of its senior officers and directors.
The claim also targets Sino-Forest's auditor Ernst & Young
LLP, as well as financial institutions that underwrote
Sino-Forest's 2009 prospectus offerings.
Among other things, the claim alleges misrepresentations in
Sino-Forest's public disclosure relating to numerous aspects of
its operations.
"This action raises serious questions about how Sino-Forest
conducted its business and affairs and the manner in which it
raised capital from public markets," said Dimitri Lascaris of
Siskinds in a statement.
Sino-Forest, whose plantations are in China, has been under
pressure since June, when shortseller Carson Block accused the
company of fraudulently exaggerating the size of its forestry
assets. It set up an independent committee to investigate and
expects the results of that probe to emerge by year-end.
The law firms said the allegations in their claim go beyond
those already been made by Block and his firm Muddy Waters.
The plaintiffs in this action are the trustees of the
Labourers' Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada and the
trustees of the International Union of Operating Engineers
Local 793 Pension Plan for Operating Engineers in Ontario.
A spokesman for Sino-Forest was not available to comment.
S&P ACTION
Sino-Forest stock is down about 75 percent since Block made
his allegations, and Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday that the
company no longer qualifies to be a constituent of the S&P/TSX
Composite Index, Canada's benchmark stock index. S&P will drop
Sino-Forest from that index and from other indexes on Sept.
16.
The Sino-Forest saga is the most prominent of a series of
accounting scandals that have tainted the image of Chinese
companies listed in North America, prompting trading halts,
delistings, lawsuits and regulatory probes in Canada and the
United States.
Last week, the Ontario Securities Commission - Canada's
main securities regulator - halted trading in the stock for 15
days, saying that it appeared that the company and some of its
executives had misrepresented revenues and kept bogus accounts.
Sino-Forest said on Sunday that its chairman and chief
executive, Allen Chan, had stepped down and that it had placed
three senior employees on administrative leave because of
information uncovered in an internal review.
