TORONTO, Sept 12 The Ontario Securities Commission said on Monday it will hold a hearing on Sept. 14 to consider an application from the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corp seeking a partial revocation on its cease trade order on the shares of Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO.

The OSC recently extended a 15-day trade halt on the shares of the Chinese forestry company until Jan. 25, 2012, pending the completion of its probe into fraud allegations leveled against the company by short-seller Carson Block. The OSC first halted trade in the shares of Sino-Forest on Aug. 26, saying initial investigations showed signs of fraud. [ID:nN1E7870FF]

CDCC, which acts as the central clearing counterparty for exchange-traded derivative products in Canada, has petitioned the regulator to allow its members to exercise outstanding put contracts on shares of Sino-Forest.

"Holders of the put contracts are unable to exercise their rights of sale and sellers of the put contracts are unable to perform their obligations to purchase, as long at the cease trade order ... remains in place," said law firm Torys LLP in a letter filed to the OSC, on behalf of the CDCC.

Many investors, who bought into Sino-Forest recently, also bought put options to protect themselves against downside in the event the allegations against the company proved to have merit.

There are nearly 9,000 outstanding put contracts that entitle holders to sell nearly 900,000 Sino-Forest shares at prices substantially above their current values, CDCC said in its application. CDCC is a subsidiary of Canadian exchange operator TMX Group Inc (X.TO). (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Andre Grenon)