Dec 11 Insolvent Chinese forestry company
Sino-Forest Corp, which has been accused by
regulators and investors of fraud, said on Monday that the
Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved its reorganization
plan.
Under the plan, Sino-Forest will transfer most of its assets
to a newly formed entity that will be owned by its affected
creditors. The company said it intends to implement the plan not
later than Jan. 15.
Sino-Forest is the most prominent in a series of North
American-listed companies with Chinese operations whose
accounting or disclosure practices came under suspicion last
year.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection in April after a
short-seller accused it of exaggerating the size of its forestry
assets.
Sino-Forest, which has been de-listed from the Toronto Stock
Exchange, has been attempting to sell assets to pay off
debtholders.