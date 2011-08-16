* Shares slide as concerns about review weigh
* Shares down 11 pct in afternoon trading on TSX
(Adds analysts' comments on results, delay in review)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Aug 16 Shares of embattled Chinese
forestry company Sino-Forest TRE.TO slipped further on
Tuesday, on concern about the delay of an internal review into
allegations of fraud.
Shares of Sino-Forest, one of the most actively traded
stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, were down 11 percent at
C$5.42 at 1425 ET, following an 8.4 percent fall on Monday.
Toronto-listed Sino-Forest has shed roughly C$3.5 billion
in market value since June, when short-seller Carson Block
accused it of fraudulently exaggerating its forestry assets.
The shares, which plunged as low as C$1.29 in mid-June,
recovered some ground since then as large fund managers such as
Singapore-based Mandolin Fund and Boston-based Wellington
Management Co bought in. [ID:nN1E7740BO]
The company denies any wrongdoing and has asked a committee
of independent board members to investigate the matter. That
report was originally due next month, but the company said on
Monday it now only expects to finish the review by year-end.
"This is a situation in which, it was bad enough that they
said it's going to take us three months to figure out if we own
what we say we own. And now it's going to take another three
extra months?" said David Baskin, portfolio manager at Baskin
Financial Services in Toronto. "Hardly, comforting is it?"
"I just don't understand how you can trade this stock. You
are just going on no information whatsoever," he said. "It's
like going to Las Vegas and putting your money on red, or
black."
Sino-Forest reported a larger net profit on Monday, but
that reflected a non-cash gain of about $469.5 million as the
company changed accounting
rules.
Excluding the gain, the company reported a loss of $9.8
million, which fell short of analysts' admittedly fuzzy
expectations.
"The announcement these results will not be released until
closer to year-end as well as the second-quarter conference
call being canceled is disappointing, in our view, and more
relevant than the second-quarter miss," said Raymond James
analyst Daryl Swetlishoff in a note to clients.
Swetlishoff, who has put his rating on Sino-Forest 'under
review,' continues to believe that a clean outcome from this
investigation is needed to restore investor confidence.
Other analysts said Sino-Forest has to improve its
disclosure, especially given the delay in the internal review.
"We do not believe a single piece of disclosure will help
restore the market's confidence in the company. Yet, a rather
robust disclosure, should aid the gradual process to share
price recovery," said Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske in a
note to clients.
Kuske said the company should consider a share buyback to
restore investor confidence.
Sino-Forest is one of several North American-listed
companies that are active in China that have been the target of
short-seller attacks and regulator reviews. The Ontario
Securities Commission is conducting a targeted review of
companies that have significant business operations in emerging
markets. [ID:nN1E7641Q1] [ID:nN1E7641WQ]
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Janet Guttsman)