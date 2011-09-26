SHANGHAI, Sept 26 Sinohydro Group, China's largest builder of dams, will consider a listing in Hong Kong after its potential 14.4 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) IPO in Shanghai this year, its chairman Fan Jixiang said on Monday.

"A listing abroad can help raise the company's profile on the international market," Fan told investors in an online roadshow.

"The company will plan an H-share listing in the future depending on its development needs," Fan added.

The builder of the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project, said on Sunday it will only sell 3 billion yuan-denominated shares in the offering, compared with up to 3.5 billion shares planned initially.

Despite the cut, Sinohydro's IPO will be the largest mainland IPO so far this year, which has been dominated by much smaller deals. ($1 = 6.389 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)