* Sinohydro may raise as much as $2.3 bln from IPO
* Sinohydro cuts IPO by 14 pct to 3 bln shares
* Downsized deal bodes ill for other mainland IPOs - analyst
By Soo Ai Peng
SHANGHAI, Sept 26 A move by Sinohydro Group,
China's largest builder of dams, to cut the size of an initial
public offering in Shanghai bodes ill for other mainland IPOs in
the pipeline as a deepening debt crisis in Europe rattles global
markets.
The builder of the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest
hydropower project, may raise up to 14.4 billion yuan ($2.3
billion) after setting a price range of 4.50-4.80 yuan per share
for the issue. It had originally sought to raise 17.3 billion
yuan from the sale.
Sinohydro will sell only 3 billion yuan-denominated shares
in the offering, compared with up to 3.5 billion shares planned
initially.
Despite the cut, the Sinohydro IPO will still be the largest
mainland IPO so far this year.
"The capital market is under immense pressure. There is not
enough demand," Sinohydro Chairman Fan Jixiang told investors in
an online roadshow on Monday. "We must take into consideration
liquidity conditions in the market as well as the actual value
of the company, so we proactively cut the size of the issue."
Apart from Sinohydro, at least two companies are planning to
raise billions of dollars from the mainland stock market later
this year.
China Communications Construction Co Ltd , the
country's top port builder, plans to raise 20 billion yuan from
an offering in Shanghai. The China Securities Regulatory
Commission will review China Communication Construction's IPO
application on Sept. 28.
Shaanxi Coal Industry, a coal mining major headquartered in
Xi'an, in the northern Chinese province of Shaanxi, plans to
raise about 17.3 billion yuan in Shanghai, the company said last
month.
The busy IPO pipeline has weighed heavily on the stock
market as fund managers sell shares on the open market to raise
money for the IPOs.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has fallen 13
percent so far this year.
"Liquidity in the market is already very tight because of
government tightening and there's no sign that the policy will
be loosened anytime soon," said Zheshang Securities analyst
Zhang Yanbing in Shanghai. "Companies need to adjust their plans
to reflect market realities or they will have a hard time
selling their shares."
China has raised interest rates and the required reserve
ratio for banks multiple times this year as inflation hit a
three-year high.
Sinohydro will announce the final pricing for the Shanghai
issue on Sept. 28. The company would consider selling shares in
Hong Kong after the Shanghai listing, Fan said. "A listing
abroad can help raise the company's profile on the international
market. The company will plan an H-share listing in the future
depending on development needs."
($1 = 6.389 yuan)
