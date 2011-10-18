SHANGHAI Oct 18 Shares of Chinese dam builder Sinohydro Group rose 6.22 percent on their Shanghai debut on Tuesday, after it raised $2.1 billion in the mainland's biggest IPO so far this year, boding well for future mega-IPOs.

Shares in the builder of the Three Gorges Dam opened at 4.78 yuan, compared with its IPO price of 4.5 yuan. Many analysts had expected the shares to hover around the IPO price on their first day of trading.

Sinohydro slashed the size of its IPO by a fifth in response to weak investor demand, pricing the offer at the bottom of an indicative range and raising 13.5 billion yuan last month, compared with an original target of up to 17.3 billion yuan.

The dam builder has said it plans to use the IPO proceeds to upgrade its machinery, invest in some green energy projects and supplement working capital.

China Securities Co. and Bank of China International are lead underwriters for the offer. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)