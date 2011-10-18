* Shares soar on debut; broader index falls

* Mid-day surge up 38 pct triggers temporary suspension of trading

* Shares later fall back to 17 pct above IPO price

* Sinohydro $2.1 bln IPO is biggest in mainland so far in 2011 (Adds closing share price, industry background)

By Soo Ai Peng and Samuel Shen

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 Shares of Chinese dam builder Sinohydro Group rose 17 percent on their Shanghai debut on Tuesday as investors piled in to profit from an attractive valuation, boding well for other big China fundraisings in the pipeline.

The builder of the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project, raised $2.1 billion in the mainland's biggest IPO this year, but priced its shares at a significant discount to peers in the face of volatile equity markets.

Investors who missed out on the IPO moved to snatch up Sinohydro's shares in the secondary market, pushing it up as much as 38 percent from the IPO price of 4.50 yuan ($0.71) in the morning session, a jump that prompted a half-hour suspension of trading under stock exchange rules.

After the resumption of trading, the stock pared gains to close at 5.28 yuan, up 17 percent.

"It's speculative money chasing a relatively cheap and eye-catching stock in a sluggish market where there's hardly any chance to make money," said a fund manager at Aegon-Industrial Fund Management Co, who declined to be identified.

"Sinohydro priced its IPO in a very weak market so some investors may think it's a bargain, but the big fluctuations could only be driven by speculation."

Sinohydro is best known as the main builder of the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River, a colossal 22.5 gigawatt project completed in 2005 that has since faced criticism over its environmental impact.

The company is seen as a major beneficiary of China's push to build up its hydropower capacity. China has budgeted 2 trillion yuan ($313 billion) for hydropower and water infrastructure projects over the next five years.

Some traders said they saw a large amount of retail buying, as individual investors who may have missed out on the IPO sought to profit from the relatively low price.

The broader Shanghai market , which has endured a turbulent ride in recent months, was down 2.3 percent.

Beijing announced measures last week to bolster financial stocks and support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with China's sovereign wealth fund buying shares in the big four banks, helping trigger a rebound from two-and-half-year lows.

DEPRESSED MARKET

Weakness in China's stock market, which has fallen more than 10 percent so far this year due to fears of an economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis, has forced many Chinese companies to postpone or downsize their IPOs.

A similar story in Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market for the last two years, has also pushed back some firms' fundraising plans there.

In one of the most high-profile cases, Sany Heavy Industry Co last month postponed its plan to raise as much as $3.3 billion via a Hong Kong listing.

In mainland China, companies raised $34.9 billion from first-time share sales in the first nine months of the year, down 37 percent from a year earlier, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Sinohydro braved the weaker market, but slashed the size of its IPO by a fifth in response to weak investor demand, pricing the offer at the bottom of an indicative range and raising 13.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) last month, compared with an original target of up to 17.3 billion yuan.

It priced its IPO at a discount to rivals such as China Gezhouba . The 4.50 yuan IPO price valued the company at 11.5 times estimated 2011 earnings, while China Gezhouba's shares are trading at around 15.6 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Sinohydro's debut performance may bode well for upcoming major IPOs, including those from China Communications Construction Co , Shaanxi Coal Industry and New China Life.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that New China Life would seek regulatory approval for a $4 billion offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai next week.

"It shows that the market can still digest big IPOs and it's a good sign for other mega IPOs in the pipeline," said Chen Yi, an investment adviser with the sales department of Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai said of Sinohydro's debut.

Among some of the bigger plans in the China IPO pipeline, China Communications Construction, the country's biggest port builder, plans to raise 20 billion yuan in a Shanghai IPO, while coal miner Shaanxi Coal also plans to raise about 17.3 billion.

Sinohydro has said it plans to use the IPO proceeds to upgrade its machinery, invest in some green energy projects and supplement working capital.

China Securities Co and Bank of China International were lead underwriters for the offer. ($1 = 6.371 Chinese Yuan) (Additional reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jason Subler and Alex Richardson)