Sept 29 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan (731.77 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Sinolink securities says shares to resume trading on Sept 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1opES08; bit.ly/1rvn7zK

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1495 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)