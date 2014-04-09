BRIEF-Jabal Omar signs contract to sell real estate assets to Alinma Investment
* Signs contract to sell real estate assets to Alinma Investment for 6 billion riyals
April 9 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 2.5 billion yuan ($403.43 million) convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hac48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1968 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I
March 22 Prince Housing & Development Corp : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/jf14sP Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)