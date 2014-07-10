BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO obtains $45 mln credit facility from a local bank
March 13 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company
July 10 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit up 110-120 percent y/y versus net profit of 174.5 million yuan ($28.13 million) previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/TUuuEh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2023 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 13 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mRKGsr) Further company coverage:
* Extension would be its second after postponement a month ago