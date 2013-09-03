HONG KONG, Sept 3 Shares in China's Sinoma
International Engineering Co Ltd climbed 3 percent
after it bought a majority stake in German mining equipment firm
Hazemag & EPR for 104 million euros ($137 million).
Beijing-based Sinoma, a cement technology firm, bought the
59.09 percent stake from the Schmidt Kranz Group, according to a
statement filed by Sinoma's parent company, the China National
Materials Co Ltd (CNM).
The deal will help Sinoma International expand its reach in
mining equipment and has been approved by China's State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administrational Commission (SASAC), CNM
said.
Sinoma's Shanghai shares climbed 3.2 percent to their
highest since mid-August at the resumption of trading after
being suspended on Aug. 28, while Hong Kong-listed China
National Materials jumped nearly 6 percent after trading was
suspended on Monday.
Sinoma hired CITIC Securities as an independent
third party financial advisor for the transaction.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
