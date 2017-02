HONG KONG Aug 31 China National Materials Co Ltd (Sinoma) is in talks for overseas acquisitions at 1-10 billion yuan ($153,800-$1.5 billion) each in the cement equipment and high-tech building materials sectors, its president said on Wednesday.

"This is a good time for overseas acquisitions because of the appreciation of the yuan," President Li Xinhua told a news conference. "We are in talks on a number of projects." (Reporting by Alison Leung)