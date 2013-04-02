BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
TAIPEI, April 2 Taiwan's SinoPac Financial Holdings Co Ltd will sell 20 percent of its banking unit to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) for around T$20 billion, the Taiwanese bank said on Tuesday.
SinoPac will issue 1.8 billion shares to ICBC via private placement, according to a statement, and ICBC will become a strategic investor of the bank.
The announcement came one day after the financial regulator said it will ease rules to allow Chinese banks to buy bigger stakes in local banks and permit more Chinese firms to invest in Taiwan's financial industry. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.