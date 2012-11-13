LONDON Nov 13 China's Sinopec is
looking at joint ventures to expand in developed markets as
direct acquisitions have become politically difficult, its
chairman said on Tuesday.
The comment from Fu Chengyu comes less than a month after
Sinopec completed China's first purchase of oil storage in
Europe through a joint venture with trader Mercuria.
It also comes as Sinopec's rival CNOOC Ltd is
struggling to win a regulatory approval from Canada for its
$15.1 billion bid for Nexen Inc.
"We work with partners internationally. Acquisition (of
foreign companies) is not our strategy," Fu Chengyu, chairman of
Sinopec Group, told reporters on the sidelines of the Oil &
Money conference in London.
"It is because of the current economic situation, people are
more sensitive and politicians are more sensitive, so you need
to make sure that your investment is considered good by the
local people, the local government," he added.
The comments echo those of chairman and chief executive of
China's sovereign wealth fund Lou Jiwei, who told Reuters this
month he will focus investment on Asia to beat a rise in
protectionism in the West.
CNOOC's bid for Nexen began to look shaky after Canada held
up Malaysian state oil company Petronas' $5.2 billion
bid for Progress Energy Resources Corp.
Sinopec's purchase of oil storage in Europe is seen as yet
another step by China towards creating its own super majors as
the state uses its $3.3 trillion cash pile to increase its
influence over the world market.