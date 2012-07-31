HONG KONG, July 31 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's largest refiner,
and German chemicals giant BASF SE said on Tuesday
that they are looking at setting up a second chemicals joint
venture in China to tap the country's growing market for
plastics.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed in the southern
Chinese city of Shenzhen, the companies will explore building an
iso-nonanol (INA) plant in Guangdong, the companies said in a
joint statement.
INA is used as feedstock for making plastics used in
automotive, flooring and construction industries, and in wires
and cables. Plastics demand in China has been increasing, with
consumption expected to grow 7 percent this year on the back of
the country's annual economic growth of 7.5 percent.
A final investment decision on the 50/50 joint venture would
be made at the end of this year, after the companies completed
their feasibility study, the statement said.
Investment in the project would be substantial, said BASF
official Frances Luk, declining to give a figure.
She added that the amount invested in the project would be
determined by the results of the feasibility study.
State-controlled Sinopec and BASF already have a 50/50
petrochemical joint venture in the eastern Chinese city of
Nanjing. Total investment in the venture has reached $4.5
billion, Luk said.
