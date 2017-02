BEIJING, Sept 23 Sinopec Group, parent of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) , will start test runs at its new 100,000 barrel-per-day refinery in the southern Chinese city of Beihai in Guangxi this weekend, two sources told Reuters.

The state oil company will also start using 10 million barrels of a new crude storage base next to the plant. The crude base has a total capacity of 20 million barrel, with the other half of the facility still being built. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)