By Chen Aizhu and Jim Bai

BEIJING, Sept 23 China's Sinopec Group will start test runs at its new 100,000 barrel-per-day refinery (bpd) in the southern coastal city of Beihai this weekend, one of three new facilities China is bringing online this year, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

The start-up came just a month after another Sinopec plant switched on a new 160,000-bpd crude unit in central China and ahead of another 100,000-bpd facility domestic rival CNPC plans to start in northern Ningxia region.

In total, these three new facilities are likely to add about 185,000 bpd crude throughput in the final quarter of this year, according to Reuters estimates based on the start-up date and the time allowed before the commercial runs.

Sinopec Group, parent of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) , will also start using 10 million barrels of a new crude storage base next to the new Beihai plant, in southern Guangxi region that borders Vietnam.

"Everything moves on schedule," said one source with direct knowledge of the new plant.

The additional crude runs as well as tanks newly built would help lift China's crude imports in the coming months, after imports by the world's No.2 crude buyer rose by a modest 6.4 percent in the first 8 months of 2011 over a year earlier.

The Beihai crude base has a total capacity of 20 million barrels, with the other half of the facility still being built.

The Beihai refinery, integrated with a 200,000 tonne-per-year polypropylene unit that makes plastics, will first run higher quality sweet crude from West Africa, though the plant is designed to treat sour crude, said the sources.

Sinopec Group plans to add another 200,000-bpd refining capacity at the Beihai plant by 2015.

In the same city, the No.2 state energy group will also build a new import terminal for liquefied natural gas by 2014, to ship in gas from Australia. (Additional reporting by Judy Hua; Editing by Michael Urquhart)