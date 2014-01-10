BEIJING Jan 10 China has punished 48 people,
including the chairman of Asia's top refiner, for one of the
country's worst industrial disasters last year that killed 62
people, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.
The blast at the eastern oil hub of Qingdao in November was
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp's (Sinopec)
deadliest known accident.
China's cabinet, or State Council, has agreed to
"discipline" 48 people, including Sinopec Chairman Fu Chengyu
and the mayor of Qingdao, Zhang Xinchao, over the oil pipeline
explosion, according to Xinhua's microblog.
Fifteen people, who are suspected of crimes, have had their
cases transferred to judicial authorities, Xinhua said.
The explosion at the Dongying-Huangdao II pipeline owned by
Sinopec was attributed to pipeline corrosion,
irregular work practices and a tangled network of underground
pipes, an inspector with China's safety watchdog said on
Thursday.
The blast injured 136 people and caused direct economic
losses of 750 million yuan ($123.9 million). Many of the dead
were workers who were trying to repair a leak.
During a visit to the scene in November, Fu apologised to
the people of Qingdao, where the explosion stirred anger as
residents had not been warned of danger even though the leak was
discovered almost eight hours before the blast, state media say.
The move to punish Sinopec comes as authorities scrutinise
possible corruption at China's leading oil companies. The former
head of China National Petroleum Company, Jiang Jiemin, and
other senior officials at PetroChina were placed under
investigation last year.
China has uncovered nearly 20,000 disaster risks in its oil
and gas sector nationwide during a safety probe, the country's
safety watchdog said.
