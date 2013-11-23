SHANGHAI Nov 23 Crude pipelines have been
shut-off in the eastern Chinese oil hub of Qingdao pending
safety checks a day after a leak triggered a huge explosion that
killed 47 people, a refinery official and state media said on
Saturday.
Qingdao is one of China's largest crude oil import
terminals, supplying at least two major Sinopec Corp
refineries - the Qingdao plant and Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical
Corp - as well as many small, independent refineries.
An official at the Qilu refinery said the city government
had halted the flow of oil in all of the city's pipelines for
safety inspections, which meant crude deliveries to all
refineries in the city were temporarily cut off.
Qilu has not stopped refining nor reduced production but it
was now drawing down its crude inventories, which will last
about four to five days, the official said by telephone from
Shandong province.
Qilu has a crude processing capacity of 220,000 bpd.
Calls to Sinopec's Qingdao refinery went unanswered.
The blast on Friday killed 47 people, Xinhua said. It caused
a blaze that took several hours to bring under control and
halted operations at the major oil port, media and ship brokers
said.
The leaking pipeline had been in use since July 1986, with
an annual oil transfer capacity of 10 million tonnes, Xinhua
said. It measures 711 mm (28 in) in diameter and runs 248.52 km
(154.4 miles).
After the explosion the Huangdao oil terminal in Qingdao
stopped operations, ship brokers and a port official said on
Friday. The local government said oil had spilled into the port,
which had also caught fire, but a port official said the port
had not been affected.
The disaster appeared to be Sinopec's deadliest and was one
of the worst industrial disasters in China this year. In June, a
fire at a poultry factory in the northeast killed 121 people.
The explosion comes as authorities scrutinise possible
corruption at China's leading oil companies. Former head of
China National Petroleum Company, Jiang Jiemin, and other senior
officials at Petrochina were placed under investigation in
September.
Sinopec Chairman Fu Chengyu apologised to the people of
Qingdao during a visit to the scene, the company's Weibo
microblog said on Saturday.
"(We) will do whatever it takes to go all out in rescue,
relief and rehabilitation work, coordinating with the State
Council incident investigation group to find the cause," it
said.
President Xi Jinping called on local authorities to "spare
no effort to rescue the injured and strengthen safety to
eradicate such incidents", state news agency Xinhua said.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Fayen Wong)