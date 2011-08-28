HONG KONG Aug 28 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's top oil refiner, said it plans to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) through the sale of bonds to boost working capital and pay debts.

The bonds will be issued or placed with existing shareholders of the company, Sinopec said in a statement. The timing of such an issue would depend on the condition of the bond market, it said. ($1 = 6.390 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by David Holmes)