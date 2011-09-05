HONG KONG, Sept 5 China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp's (Sinopec) announcement last week of a plan to
issue new convertible bonds (CB) -- just six months after making
its equity-linked debut -- points to growing interest in the
maturing domestic market, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication
reported.
Investors, however, are up in arms at a plan that promotes a
selloff in the outstanding bonds and negatively impacts their
chances of conversion.
Sinopec , Asia's largest oil refiner, proposed on
Aug. 29 an issue of six-year convertible bonds with a coupon of
up to 3 percent. The proceeds will be used for liquefied natural
gas projects and oil quality improvement projects.
The overwhelming response to its first 23 billion yuan ($3.6
billion) deal in February has encouraged the issuer to consider
revisiting the market to build up a war chest for acquisitions.
Sinopec's decision to return to the market after just six
months suggests Chinese issuers are finally coming around to
accepting the domestic CB market as a viable funding source in
the face of global market volatility.
In terms of encouraging others to issue in the CB market to
increase diversity, the Sinopec return needs to be seen as a
positive. However, contrary to such expectations, Sinopec's plan
has, instead, invoked a backlash from investors.
The main complaint is that, because Sinopec shares have
fallen since the issuance of its first CB in February, the
possibility of the bonds converting into equity has already
diminished and plans to issue more paper from a lower base will
just exacerbate this predicament.
Investors in China's nascent CB market expect issuers to
sell them bonds with low conversion premiums, thereby increasing
the chances of converting them into equity. In return, they are
willing to accept low coupons and long tenors.
SHARES DROP
Sinopec's A-share price has fallen almost 15 percent since
the earlier CBs were issued. As of Sept. 1, its A-shares were at
7.32 yuan, 25 percent below the conversion price of 9.73 yuan
per share.
"As the share price of the company has fallen so much, the
conversion price of the new CB is very likely to be lower than
that of the old one, assuming the company offers a similar
conversion premium this time around," said an investor.
Sinopec's previous CB offered a conversion premium of 11
percent at issue.
The bonds dropped 5.6 percent on Aug. 29, the day the plan
for a second batch of such paper was announced, and extended
losses by another 2.28 percent in the following two days.
It was quoted at 93.47 on Aug. 31. The plunge in Sinopec's
CBs set a negative tone in the market, dragging the S&P/Citic
Convertible Bond Index, which tracks China's CB market, down
3.64 percent on Aug. 29, the largest single-day decline in
nearly 19 months.
"We are very disappointed and upset at Sinopec's decision,"
said a fund manager, who bought the existing CB. "The company
has hurt the interests of the original CB investors. They should
hold an investor meeting with key funds of the old CBs to
explain the reason for wanting to issue again after such a short
time."
Investors have been complaining because they think if the
new CBs are issued, the old ones will turn into mere corporate
bonds paying a very low coupon and with no equity value.
The old CBs pay a coupon of 0.5 percent for the first year,
before rising to 2 percent in the sixth year. Goldman Sachs Gao
Hua Securities was the sponsor and joint bookrunner with CICC,
Citic Securities Co Ltd , Credit Suisse Founder
Securities, UBS Securities and Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
.
NEGATIVE RESPONSE
The negative response to the new CB plan was expected to
force Sinopec to think of either setting attractive terms on the
new paper or, worse, cancelling the deal altogether, said
bankers.
"Investors are feeling cheated by Sinopec. It definitely
makes it more difficult to sell the new deal. The terms have to
be much sweeter than the old ones," said a banker.
Some are worried that Sinopec's decision may well change the
landscape of the domestic CB market.
"Sinopec's case may encourage other companies to issue CBs
on the idea that they can raise funds at very low cost, and not
have to give away equity, even though they don't really have
funding needs," said Wang Xianzhen, a CB analyst at Sinolink
Securities.
Still, some bankers are optimistic that the Sinopec case
will not completely scare investors away from the domestic CB
market and impact appetites for upcoming major CB transactions.
China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd , for
instance, is looking to raise 20 billion yuan through an A-share
CB.
(Reporting by Ken Wang and Fiona Lau; Editing by Chris Lewis)