SHANGHAI, March 23 China's securities regulator
has approved a plan by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
to raise up to 30 billion yuan ($4.8
billion) via convertible bonds (CBs).
Asia's largest oil refiner is proposing the issue of
six-year CBs with a coupon of up to 3 percent. The proceeds will
be used for liquefied natural gas projects and oil quality
improvement projects.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission announced its
approval in a brief statement posted on its website. (here)
Sinopec raised 23 billion yuan via CB sales in February last
year and its success has encouraged it to revisit the market to
build up a war chest for acquisitions.
However, the latest issue plan caused a backlash from
investors who felt it would lead to a sell-off in the
outstanding bonds and negatively impact their chances of
conversion.
In response, Sinopec has cut the conversion price by 23.4
percent to 7.28 yuan.
Goldman Sachs Gao Hua is leading the deal and is a joint
bookrunner with CICC, Citic Securities ,
Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Guotai Junan Securities, and
Zhong De Securities.
($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing
by Mark Potter)