HONG KONG, March 4 A Hong Kong court sentenced a
former consultant for Asia's largest refiner Sinopec Corp
to seven months in prison for accepting HK$600,000
($77,368) in bribes, the city's graft buster said.
Zhang Guoqiang, 63, a former consultant to Sinopec (Hong
Kong) Ltd, a unit of Sinopec Corp, pleaded guilty to the bribery
charge and was sentenced by the District Court, the Independent
Commission Against Corruption said in a statement on Wednesday.
Zhang worked as vice chairman of Sinopec (Hong Kong) from
late 2007, and he helped two companies related to his younger
brother conduct fuel oil trade with and secure contracts from
the Sinopec unit in Hong Kong, the statement said.
Zhang Guoqiang retired in May 2012 but was re-employed as an
adviser for Sinopec (Hong Kong), which is mainly involved in
fuel oil trading and petrol retailing business in the former
British colony, according to the statement. He was arrested in
January 2014.
In China, Sinopec Corp and its parent Sinopec Group have
become a target for a sweeping anti-corruption campaign launched
by Chinese president Xi Jinping.
China's anti-corruption watchdog said last month that it had
uncovered evidence of graft at Sinopec Group, warning the
state-owned oil giant to take strong action to eradicate
kickbacks, nepotism and theft.
Some executives at Sinopec Group are suspected of corruption
in areas of project construction, supply, sales, joint-ventures,
and overseas operations, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection (CCDI) said.
($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars)
