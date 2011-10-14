HONG KONG Oct 13 Sinopec Group, Asia's largest refiner, is looking for more acquisitions overseas, Chairman Fu Chengyu said on Friday, as China's oil companies expand their footprint abroad to satisfy domestic oil demand.

Fu also said during a media conference that Sinopec saw the effective resources tax rate at 3.7 percent.

Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp (SIPC), a wholly-owned unit of state-owned Sinopec Group, signed a C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) deal to buy Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd earlier this week.

The group, parent of Hong Kong- and Shanghai-listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , had also bought an 18 percent stake in Chevron Corp's Indonesian deep-water project for $680 million, an official told Reuters on Tuesday.

China's oil majors have moved aggressively to buy overseas assets in a state-driven push to secure resources to satisfy growing demand in the world's largest energy consumer. Analysts expect more deals in coming months because of the buying ammunition of China's energy giants coupled with shriveling stock prices of foreign oil and gas companies. (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)